Homicide victim found across from Enfield Town Hall

Police said a witness called and reported seeing the man around 3 a.m. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENFIELD, Conn. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead across from Enfield Town Hall early Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, a witness called police just before 3 a.m. and reported walking by and seeing the man, saying he may be dead.

Police have not released a cause of death or the man's identity at this time.

State police and K9 officers are also at the scene investigating. Police were seen around the gazebo across from Town Hall.

Police Chief Alaric Fox said investigators have several leads, but no suspect or suspects have been identified at this time.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: a homicide victim was found earlier this morning outside Enfield Town Hall. The man’s identity has not yet been released. Police aren’t releasing the cause of his death but confirm it is a homicide. Suspect has not yet been identified. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/yVGSFkhtgU — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) August 10, 2022

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.