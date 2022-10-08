x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford County

Homicide victim found across from Enfield Town Hall

Police said a witness called and reported seeing the man around 3 a.m. No suspects have been identified at this time.

More Videos

ENFIELD, Conn. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead across from Enfield Town Hall early Wednesday morning, police said. 

According to police, a witness called police just before 3 a.m. and reported walking by and seeing the man, saying he may be dead. 

Police have not released a cause of death or the man's identity at this time. 

RELATED: Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

State police and K9 officers are also at the scene investigating. Police were seen around the gazebo across from Town Hall. 

Police Chief Alaric Fox said investigators have several leads, but no suspect or suspects have been identified at this time. 

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Motorcyclist: Truck plowed through 'like a bowling ball' during 2019 crash

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out