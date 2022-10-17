Law enforcement experts call surviving Bristol cop a hero

The Office of the Inspector General said based on preliminary evidence Iurato was justified in killing 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher.

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Office of the Inspector General Monday released a preliminary report on the deadly force used by Bristol Police officer Alec Iurato against the suspect in the shooting deaths of Bristol Police Sargent Dustin DeMonte and officer Alex Hamzy, who were allegedly ambushed from behind.

The Office of the Inspector General said that based on preliminary evidence Iurato was justified in killing 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, who fired over 80 shots at the officers.

The three Bristol cops responded to 310 Redstone Hill Rd. last Wednesday at 10:42 pm after a 911 that the OIG believes was made by the shooting suspect, Nicholas Brutcher, who allegedly started firing at police from behind when they asked Brutcher's brother, Nathan, to step outside with his hands up.

But, an injured officer Iurato managed to get away.

"Shots fired! Shots fired! More cars! Send everyone," radioed a desperate officer Alec Iurato, 26, who is a four year Bristol Police officer. He sustained a gunshot wound to a leg, but escaped to a neighbor's yard.

"In those kind of situations the officers usually have a tendency to over modulate and not be understood on the radio, but he gained his composure." said John Velleca, a retired chief of detectives for the New Haven Police Department..

"Officers shot. Officers shot," Iurato communicated to dispatch.

The Inspector General, Robert Devlin, surveyed the neighbors yard, including the tree Iurato was behind until he was ready to make his moved into position behind one of the Bristol cruisers.

"How this kid was able to control his breathing and his hand I'm sure his hand must've wanted to shake," Velleca noted.

Those in law enforcement said based on the high-power rifle the suspect likely used, Iurato knew he would likely only get one shot.

"It was probably a .223 or some caliber like that that he's firing upon them," said retired New London Police Chief Peter Reichard. "Your body armor doesn't stop that. It would go through the vehicle."

Iurato didn't miss with his one shot, in the dark.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner says Brutcher's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck with spinal cord injury.

"This kid is nothing short of a hero," Velleca said. "I mean, he's technically sound throughout this whole thing which is so impressive."

The suspect's brother was also shot as police were being ambushed. It remains unclear what his condition is and if he has spoken to the police yet.

