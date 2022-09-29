Family of Bloomfield Coach remembers him as ‘bigger than life’

Kevin Moses was Bloomfield High School’s varsity basketball coach who served the community for more than 30 years.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The town of Bloomfield is honoring the life of Bloomfield legend, Kevin Moses.

Moses was Bloomfield High School’s varsity basketball coach who served the community for more than 30 years.

He died Monday after a fight against cancer.

“I feel like I am walking around in a daze — it’s unreal,” said Kevin Moses’ daughter, Brandi Moses.

It feels surreal to lose the person, she called Dad.

“He was just bigger than life,” said Moses.

Moses was affectionately known as Coach Mo in the Bloomfield community he served for more than 30 years. He made history.

“The first Black coach to win a championship,” said Moses.

Brandi was her dad’s little girl.

“He never let a moment go by without me feeling loved,” said Moses.

That love spread far. Brandi and Coach Mo’s brother-in-law shared that with FOX 61.

“We’ve never argued in the thirty-something years that we’ve known each other, it was always love,” said his brother-in-law, Andre Huggins.

Now, this family is grappling with the loss of Coach Mo.

“We had a cookout about a month and a half ago. Perfectly healthy, enjoying his family and grand kids. Would have never thought we’d be talking about this today,” said Huggins.

Less than a month ago, is when he got the diagnosis. In fact, it was close to his and his wife’s wedding anniversary— ironically that they share with his brother-in-law and his wife.

“It was a Thursday when we met them at the hospital and it was hard to say happy anniversary because of what was going on,” said Huggins.

But it’s his personality that he’ll be remembered for.

“You could never be too serious with this guy because he would make a face, call you a name, say something incorrectly on purpose just to make you laugh and that’s what we’re going to miss about him, his ability to make you laugh and feel safe and comfortable,” said Huggins.

That comfort is echoing across the Bloomfield community.

“He was so humble. He didn’t know what he was creating. He was just himself and people loved him for that and you’ll hear that and you’ll see that,” said Huggins.

He’s right. Hundreds showed up to pay tribute to a Coach, mentor, and friend.

Just what the family needed in a time when they feel lost.

“It’s overwhelming, but it’s very comforting,” said Moses.

Coach Mo was also the assistant football coach here at Bloomfield High School. He will be honored at Friday night's football game.

