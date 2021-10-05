Farmington PD to charge man who pinned officer with stolen car while fleeing crime scene

Farmington officials plan to serve the New Britain man with an arrest warrant Tuesday.

A New Britain man is facing charges after Farmington police said he was driving a stolen car that struck and seriously injured one of their officers.

Farmington officials said they intend to serve 32-year-old Pedro Acevedo with an arrest warrant today. The exact charges are not known at this time.

On Sept. 20, around 1 a.m., police were called to the area of the Forest Condominium Complex on Talcott Forest Road. Acevedo reportedly was crawling under the residents' vehicles and cutting out catalytic converters.

Farmington officer James O'Donnell, a three-year veteran with the department, found Acevedo and parked his cruiser behind Acevedo's vehicle, according to police.

When O'Donnell got out of his cruiser, Acevedo hit reverse and pinned O'Donnell against his cruiser.

Acevedo was driving a stolen vehicle out of Middletown, according to police, and went careening over speed bumps in the condo complex until he got to the end of the lot. He then jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Police dogs were brought in to try and find Acevedo but were not successful.

O'Donnell suffered multiple broken bones and is recovering. Officials said he will have a lengthy rehabilitation to fully recover.

"The Farmington Police Department would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their prayers and well wishes for our officer seriously injured in the line of duty yesterday morning," the department said in a statement.

Acevedo is expected to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon and members of the Farmington Police Department are expected to be in attendance.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

