Farmington man surprised by local auto business after plowing over 100 driveways for free

Farmington's Gene Kirouac helped his neighbors during the last snowstorm. Now a local business is wanting to help him.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A Farmington plow driver was in for a big surprise Friday on FOX61 Morning News.

Following last Saturday’s blizzard, Gene Kirouac posted to Facebook that he was available to help people in need who were struggling to clear their driveways of snow.

In the days since, he went to work at more than 140 homes, assisting the elderly and disabled. The act of kindness wound up taking a toll on his truck and needed to be replaced.

That's where the team at Modern Tire and Auto in Rocky Hill came in to help.

“I saw Gene’s story on FOX61 and I couldn't believe it," said Modern Tire and Auto owner Bob Amenta. "It was just such an unbelievable act of kindness and generosity on his part."

Modern Tire and Auto has five locations around the state and is family-owned. Amenta knew helping Kirouac was the right thing to do.

“We're in a position where we could help somebody who's helped somebody else. I would love to be able to get Gene’s vehicle in here. We could take a look at his brakes and do whatever he needs to have done at no charge,” said Amenta.

FOX61's Angelo Bavaro, Lauren Zenzie and Keith McGilvery worked together to pull off the story and surprise. McGilvery surprised Kirouac with the news of his brake repairs on Friday's FOX61 Morning News.

Kirouac was very surprised and appreciated the kindness. FOX61 also made him an honorary member of our storm team with a knit FOX61 News hat.

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

