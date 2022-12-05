School holiday decision to be debated at Farmington board of education meeting Monday

The board voted last month to remove days off for the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from next year's school calendar.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — The debate over school holidays in Farmington is set to take focus at a board of education meeting Monday night.

The board also voted not to add Diwali as a school holiday.

"It's very important for other people in our community to understand we as Jews are observing those holidays and that there's teachers and staff in the schools that are also observant of those holidays. It's very disheartening," said Farmington resident Peter Fishman.

"We have a robust Hindu community in Farmington, and they've been working very diligently to have their holiday recognized as a day off," said Farmington parent Eveline Shekhman.

At the same time, the board voted to continue having a day off on the school calendar for Good Friday, as well as Indigenous Peoples’ Day/ Italian American Heritage Day.

A petition calling on the board to overturn their decision at Monday's meeting during a second reading of the school calendar has collected more than 1,200 signatures.

"Our school system says they want to create a global citizen, so by student body and families, we are global citizens. We're from all over, but now the school system and the way they do the calendar needs to reflect that," said Shekhman, who started the petition alongside other neighbors.

Farmington Board of Education Chair Elizabeth Fitzsimmons said members made their decision after consulting a chart in their policy handbook designed by lawyers.

The chart asks members to consider factors such as staff and student absences, issues related to the extension of the school year and whether approving a day off would lead to other groups asking for a day off.

"Trying to apply logic and a chart to religion is too simplistic," said Shekhman. "I think you can't objectify it. That's the first thing, and as well if you're trying to use a chart, it's only as good as the data you put in."

Monday's board of education meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Irving A. Robbins Middle School.

