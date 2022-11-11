x
Hartford County

1 dead, 1 injured in Burlington crash

Officials said the head-on crash killed one person while another was taken to St. Francis Hospital for their injuries.

BURLINGTON, Conn. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Burlington, officials said.

The crash happened Friday morning on Route 4 (Collinsville Road). Two cars were involved. 

LifeStar was called to the scene before it was canceled. One other person was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their condition isn't known at this time. 

Police have not identified the person who died. 

Route 4 is closed between Spielman Highway and Huckleberry Hill Road while police investigate the crash. Officials said the road may be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story.

