Blue Hills Ave. closed amid fatal Bloomfield crash investigation

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Bloomfield police are investigating a fatal two-car crash that shut down part of Blue Hills Avenue Friday morning.

Police confirmed to FOX61 that one person had died and that there were multiple serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Blue Hills Ave. and West Dudleytown Road remain closed as the cleanup and investigation are underway.

This is a developing story.

FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

