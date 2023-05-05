Blue Hills Ave. closed amid fatal Bloomfield crash investigation

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Bloomfield police are investigating a fatal two-car crash that shut down part of Blue Hills Avenue Friday morning.
Police confirmed to FOX61 that one person had died and that there were multiple serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Blue Hills Ave. and West Dudleytown Road remain closed as the cleanup and investigation are underway.
This is a developing story.
FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.
