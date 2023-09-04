Fatal crash investigated on I-84 in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening in a crash on I-84 westbound in Farmington.
Connecticut State Police confirmed that Troopers from Troop H responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on I-84 West in the area of Exit 37 in Farmington with fatalities.
Traffic is being diverted off of Exit 37.
This is a developing story.
Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
