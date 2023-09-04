Fatal crash investigated on I-84 in Farmington

Traffic is being diverted off of Exit 37

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening in a crash on I-84 westbound in Farmington.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that Troopers from Troop H responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on I-84 West in the area of Exit 37 in Farmington with fatalities.

Traffic is being diverted off of Exit 37.

This is a developing story.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.