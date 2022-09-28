Plainville man killed in Southington crash

Police said the crash happened on Queen Street just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Plainville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Queen Street in Southington just before 6:30 p.m., police said.

David Sanabria, 39, was traveling north on his 2016 Guzzi Moto motorcycle. At the same time, a Southington man was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado southbound.

Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane, police said.

Sanabria was seriously injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Silverado did not appear to have any injuries, according to police. It's unknown at this time what caused the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked by police to contact Officer Neal Ayotte #393 by phone at (860) 621-0101 or by email at nayotte@southingtonpolice.org

