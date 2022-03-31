Former treasurer of Southington political committee faces monetary theft charges

James Sinclair, 42, turned himself in on Thursday and was charged with larceny, police said.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The former treasurer of the Southington Democratic Town Committee (SDTC) is facing theft charges for allegedly taking money from the committee while on the board.

James Sinclair, 42, turned himself in on Thursday and was charged with larceny, Southington police said.

The investigation started in January after police received a complaint from the SDTC's executive board members. The board accused Sinclair of stealing money from the committee during his time as treasurer.

During the investigation, police looked into the committee's finances during Sinclair's time as treasurer from 2017 to 2021. Investigators found that Sinclair failed to deposit about $420 worth of cash donations made to the committee in 2021.

The investigation also revealed that Sinclair possibly made several violations concerning the State Elections Enforcement Commission, and a separate investigation in regard to those violations is underway.

Sinclair was released on a Promise to Appear in court on April 14.

