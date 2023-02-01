Garbage truck fire extinguished in South Windsor

The fire department is asking residents to refrain from disposing of anything hazardous or flammable in the trash, including curbside pickup.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Firefighters in South Windsor are reminding residents to think twice about what they are throwing out in their garbage after crews had to put out a fire that started in a garbage truck.

A garbage truck was gathering trash near Farmsteads Drive and Brooke Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when some of the trash collected caused a fire in the truck, firefighters said.

The trash was dumped onto the end of the road and firefighters put out the flames.

There was no damage to the truck and no injuries were reported.

It's not known what exactly was in the trash that caused the fire.

The fire department is asking residents to refrain from disposing of anything hazardous or flammable in the trash, including curbside pickup.

There is a wide range of chemicals and materials that would be dangerous to throw out, such as many types of gasoline or oil, aerosols, pesticides, and paint thinner to name a few. These household hazardous waste (HHW) materials would instead be collected for safe disposal.

There are household hazardous waste (HHW) collection programs in many municipalities and regional communities across Connecticut, and they typically hold collection days or pick-ups during the warmer months.

For South Windsor residents, their HHW can be collected at the CREOC Facility in Manchester. Appointments can be made here or by calling (860) 647-3257.

The Regional Water Authority (RWA) has a list of HHW materials they collect for safe disposal during collection days that serve most New Haven County municipalities.

For more information on these HHW collection programs across Connecticut, click here.

