1 killed in Glastonbury crash

The crash happened on Hopewell Road early Sunday morning.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — One person is dead after a single car crash on Hopewell Road early Sunday morning.

Police said around 12:55 a.m., emergency crews were called to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Hopewell Road and Matson Hill Road. The driver, who hasn't been identified, was presumed dead on scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling southwest on Hopewell Road and failed to stop at the stop sign, continuing straight across the intersection at Matson Hill Road into the wooded area and hitting a tree.

Metro Traffic services responded and processed the scene and the case is being investigated by SGT. Goncalves of the Glastonbury Police Department.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the crash, are asked to call Sgt. Goncalves at 860-633-8301.

