The team of 10 won a state title last month in Windsor and that has qualified them for the FTC or “First Tech Challenge” of Robotics World Championships.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — They call themselves the “Armored Artemises” – an all-girls robotics team based in Glastonbury.

The team of 10 won a state title last month in Windsor and that has qualified them for the FTC or “First Tech Challenge” of Robotics World Championships in Houston on April 20-22.

The teammates range from 7th graders to 10th graders and all embrace their love of STEM.

“We wanted to find a space for girls to feel welcomed, to do robots because robots are cool,” Harlow Ton-That, the team founder, and a current freshman at the Academy of Aerospace Sciences said.

The team robot, named “Waddles 3.0” has been ever-evolving since the girls began building it in September.

“Being on an all-girls team I feel like everyone’s voice is heard and everyone gets a chance to try whatever they want," said Bella Weidman, who is a Glastonbury High School freshman and team member on the Armored Artemises.

The team is currently working to perfect “Waddles” and raise money through a GoFundMe campaign for their upcoming trip to Houston where they will compete against some of the top robotics students in the World.

“Because of COVID, we couldn’t go to the worlds (last year), so we’re happy we can go this year," 15-year-old Audra Becher, also a team founder, said.

Weidman added: “We are going to represent Glastonbury and we are going to represent Connecticut.”

To learn more about the team, their sponsors, and their GoFundMe campaign click here.

'Robots are cool' | All-girl robotics team from Glastonbury celebrates STEM, heading to championship 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.