Glastonbury

Video: Car engulfed in flames after crash in Glastonbury

One of the drivers and one firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to Glastonbury firefighters.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A car was engulfed in flames and firefighters fought to extinguish it after a two-car crash in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.

Responders were called to the scene at Coleman and Chestnut Hill roads just before 7 a.m.

One of the drivers and one firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to Glastonbury firefighters.

The scene was cleared around 8:15 a.m.

It is not clear what caused the crash or the car fire.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

