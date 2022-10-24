Bonded by Blue: Charity bracelet supports Bristol Police Heroes Fund

Baribault Jewelers said 100% of the proceeds from the bracelets will go to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund supporting the families of the fallen officers.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet.

The design features a power word like “fearless” or “strong” on a blue cord as a way to support law enforcement.

Baribault Jewelers said 100% of the proceeds from the bracelets will go to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund supporting the families of the fallen officers.

“My husband's a police officer, I felt this was very close to home for us, my family decided it's time to help these families,” said Christina Baribault Ortiz of Baribault Jewelers & The Power to B. “There's a lot of people that want to do something for this, and they're just having a hard time right now."

