x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Glastonbury

Bonded by Blue: Charity bracelet supports Bristol Police Heroes Fund

Baribault Jewelers said 100% of the proceeds from the bracelets will go to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund supporting the families of the fallen officers.

More Videos

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet.

RELATED: Bristol community raises money on behalf of Ofc. Alec Iurato for department

The design features a power word like “fearless” or “strong” on a blue cord as a way to support law enforcement.

Baribault Jewelers said 100% of the proceeds from the bracelets will go to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund supporting the families of the fallen officers.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

“My husband's a police officer, I felt this was very close to home for us, my family decided it's time to help these families,” said Christina Baribault Ortiz of Baribault Jewelers & The Power to B. “There's a lot of people that want to do something for this, and they're just having a hard time right now."

The bracelet will be available for purchase for $68 on the Baribault Jewelers’ website.

RELATED: Limo driver shares 'emotional' moments of driving Lt. DeMonte's family to funeral

---

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out