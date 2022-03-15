Crash involving police cruiser on Hebron Ave. in Glastonbury under investigation

The crash happened on the 1500 block of Hebron Avenue, where a Glastonbury police SUV and a sedan collided.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Glastonbury police are investigating a car crash involving one of its SUV cruisers on Hebron Avenue on Tuesday evening that sent several people to the hospital.

The crash happened on the 1500 block of Hebron Avenue at Hawthorn Mead Drive, where a Glastonbury police SUV and two other vehicles collided.

The officer and three other people in the vehicles were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police told FOX61.

When FOX61 was at the scene, damage to the police SUV was seen on the front and the hood as it was towed away.

There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time. Police are expected to provide more information on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

