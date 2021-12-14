Glastonbury bakery broken into 3 times in 2 weeks

The bakery said twice a cash register has been taken, and one of the break-ins happened in daylight hours.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Dee's One Smart Cookie in Glastonbury took to their Facebook page for the third time this month, posting photos of a man they said has broken into their shop at least two times.

On Nov. 29, the gluten-free and allergen-friendly bakery posted on their page that they had a break-in around 4 a.m.

The bakery stated that only the cash register was taken and the window to a door was smashed. The shop said the incident could have been worse, but the baker was inadvertently delayed that morning.

Then, on Dec. 5, the shop posted a video and photos of a man captured on camera breaking into the shop just before 7 a.m. Dee's One Smart Cookie said in a comment on the Facebook post that the cash register drawer was taken once more.

"Twice in 1 week is exhausting and I'm running out of doors!" the shop commented.

Then, on Dec. 14, the shop posted stating the same suspect broke in once more, this time with all the lights on and a bread baker in the kitchen, just after 5 a.m.

The shop said this time nothing was taken, and they did not report any injuries.

If you may have information on the identity of the suspect you're asked to call the Glastonbury Police Department at (860) 633-8301.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

