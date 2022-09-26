15-year-old and motorcyclist killed in Glastonbury crash

The crash happened on Hebron Avenue on Sunday. Both the motorcyclist and a teen inside the SUV were killed.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A motorcyclist and a 15-year-old are dead after an SUV, and the motorcycle crashed Sunday evening, police said.

The crash happened in Glastonbury on Hebron Avenue. Police said that just before 7 p.m., a driver called 911 to report a crash near the Route 2 east on-ramp.

First responders got to the scene and the 15-year-old, a passenger in the SUV, and the motorcyclist were rushed to the hospital for their injuries. The teen was seriously injured, according to police. Both were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not identified either of the victims at this time.

Others in the SUV were taken to the hospital for observation.

Glastonbury police and the Connecticut State Police CARS Unit are investigating the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Glastonbury Police Department, Ofc. Sharov, at 860-633-8301.

---

