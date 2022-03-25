Glastonbury jewelers see designs head for pre-Oscar parties

The sisters used their experience with infertility to empower and inspire other women to keep pushing past their trials in life.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The 2022 Oscars kick off this Sunday but ahead of the big day, a pair of sisters from Glastonbury will be rubbing elbows with Hollywood stars.

Christina Baribault-Ortiz and Reann Baribault-Schwartz of Glastonbury’s Baribault Jewelers created a line of bracelets called the "Power to B."

The sisters used their experience with infertility to empower and inspire other women to keep pushing past their trials in life.

“When we were going through fertility treatments, we used a lot of positive affirmations for ourselves to get us through our most challenging days,” Baribault-Schwartz said. “At the time, what was working for me was post-its on my mirror, but I would only see them in the mirror and then I would see them at night, and I needed something that was with me more permanently that when I was having those low moments, would kind of shock my spirit back into 'You’re strong, you’ve got this'.”

The bracelets feature 5 power words:

B Strong

B Fearless

B Fierce

B Limitless

B Bada**

The sisters say they’re looking forward to expanding their reach.

“The most important thing is building this community of women that believe in empowering themselves and others,” Baribault-Ortiz said. “I find being a part of that is purpose, and seeing others thrive wearing this bracelet, doing this practice, and being a part of that is everything to me.”

The bracelets are available for pre-order and are expected to become available in June.

In the meantime, a small selection of bracelets is available at Baribault Jewelers.

Symphonie Privett is an anchor and host of The Buzz at FOX61 News. She can be reached at sprivett@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.