x
Glastonbury

Glastonbury woman locks herself in bedroom as man breaks into home: Police

The woman, woken up by her barking dog, locked herself in the room as she dialed 911. Despite the suspect fleeing, police caught up to him.
Credit: FOX61

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A woman is safe, and a man is facing charges after Glastonbury police said he broke into her home over the weekend. 

According to police, a woman on Williams Street East was woken up by her dog barking just after midnight on Sunday. 

It was when she woke up she saw there was a burglar in her home. 

Police said the woman locked herself in her bedroom and called 911. By the time police arrived, however, the suspect was gone. Despite the suspect fleeing, the woman reported his description to investigators, which helped officers find the man. 

Glastonbury officers, with help from a Connecticut State Police K9 unit, quickly found the man nearby. 

Police said 28-year-old William Vanderpoel was found to have some property that was taken from the woman's home as well as other property reportedly stolen from cars in the area. 

Vanderpoel was taken into custody and charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, and sixth-degree larceny. 

Vanderpoel was held on a $100,000 bond. 

