Glastonbury sees increase in check thefts from blue postal boxes: police

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — There have been an increased number of complaints about stolen checks from blue postal service mailboxes, Glastonbury police said.

Criminals will change the name on the check and the amount to steal money from victims, according to police.

"It's disturbing,” Bruce Miller from Manchester said. “You want the security of using the mailbox."

In most cases, the victims find out when the original recipient doesn't get the check.

Glastonbury Police said this has been happening sporadically for a while but they've seen an increase in incidents since around Dec. 1.

Three other cities and towns are also reporting similar incidents.

Coventry Police reported an increase in mail theft from collection boxes on Jan. 19.

In Andover, CSP reported an overnight burglary at the Post Office on Route 6 on Jan. 23; items stolen included mail.

West Hartford police reported a spike in check thefts on Jan. 22.

“I do a lot of stuff online, but just to know that people are out there messing with mail is kind of problematic,” Ashley Brown from New Britain said.

The United States Postal Inspection Service said thefts often happen after dark or in the early morning, but there are some ways you can protect your mail:

Retrieve your mail as soon as possible

Track your packages

Deposit items for shipment in the blue box before final pick up

Drop off your mail directly inside the post office

Periodically review your checking account for any fraudulent withdraws

In a statement to FOX61 News, Connecticut State Police said, in part, “Residents should watch for and report individuals seen rummaging through or tampering with mailboxes where they do not live or work.”

If you see any concerning activity around blue boxes, report it to your local police department.

