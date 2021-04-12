Glastonbury Cub Scouts collect warm clothes for homeless veterans

The donation collection Saturday is part of a community service project, which will benefit clients of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The community came together in Glastonbury to support a good cause Saturday night. Cub Scouts Pack 180 collected hats and gloves for homeless veterans at the Lights on Fisher Hill Road, a large holiday light display known by both locals and out-of-towners.

“We’re giving warm clothes to homeless veterans so they’re warm during Christmas because it’s really cold out,” Greyson Danco, a cub scout with Pack 180, said.

“We’re collecting hats, gloves, socks, anything that can be given out by social workers from the Connecticut VA hospital and they go out in the streets and they find their clients and they give them these items,” Janna Danco, a cub scouts den leader, said.

The donation collection Saturday is part of a community service project.

“Helping people is good,” scout Ethan Gross said.

Cub Scout Paul Gacek also said it was fun to help people.

People came out to the light display, created by Janna Danco and her husband, not only to bring donations but also to see the bright, vibrant display.

“It’s real exciting seeing the lights,” said Vihara Mahavidana, who came out to Glastonbury with her family.

“It’s incredible. We’ve been looking forward to this event for weeks now and to see it all come to fruition is amazing,” Danco said.

Danco said the donations will go to the VA Connecticut Healthcare System.

