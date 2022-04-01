Glastonbury distributes 1,800 COVID test kits

Town employees handed out kits to hundreds of drivers, many of whom turned out hours before distribution started at 9AM.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Hundreds of people lined up for COVID-19 testing kits at Riverfront Park in Glastonbury Tuesday morning.

“I didn't want to stay here all day long so I figured I would be the first one to get a test and go home,” said Greg Crucitti of Glastonbury.

Town employees handed out 1,800 test kits to hundreds of drivers, many of whom turned out hours before distribution started at 9AM.

“Everyplace else is quite full, I have not been able to get a test,” said Patti Maisch of Glastonbury.

Tests were distributed on a first come, first served basis with a limit of two kits per car.

“I am a 72, my wife is also, and we just wanted to be sure that if we needed to test ourselves because breakthroughs because I've been fully vaccinated and boosted, we would have the ability to see if we were COVID positive or not,” said Charlie Whynacht of Glastonbury.

Officials checked identification to confirm that kits went to Glastonbury residents and officials could not say when they would have supplies to hold a similar event in the future.

