Glastonbury double fatal crash blamed on motorcycle operator

Police say Southby had an elevated blood alcohol content, THC in his system and was operating at an excessive speed.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — An 18-year-old from Glastonbury who died in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV last year is to blame for the collision that also killed a 15-year-old girl, Glastonbury police said on Thursday.

On September 25, around 6:52 p.m. police were called to the area of Hebron Ave. near the Rt. 2 eastbound onramp on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Andra Spencer, 15, of Glastonbury, who was in the SUV at the time of the crash died. Police said Gordon "Mac" Southby, 18, also from Glastonbury was driving the motorcycle and was killed as well.

A reconstruction team with the Glastonbury Police Traffic Unit determined that several factors led to the crash and that Southby was to blame. They said the teenager had an elevated blood alcohol content, had THC in his system, and was traveling at an "excessive speed" before the collision.

In the months prior to the crash, Southby was arrested on at least two occasions and issued reckless driving charges, according to court records.

Spencer was a student at Bacon Academy in Colchester.

Her father, Brian Spencer, told FOX61 News after the police report was released that he was "glad that the truth of what happened has come out."

"And I am glad that the truth that [Southby] was the one at fault," he said. "And I'm glad that the world can now see the poor character this kid had."

