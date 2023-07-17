2 killed, including teen, after vehicle collides with tree in Glastonbury: Police

Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, killing the driver and the passenger at the scene.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Two people were killed over the weekend after their vehicle collided with a tree in Glastonbury, police said.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Glastonbury police, fire, and EMS were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Manchester Road.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle and its two occupants. Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Manchester Road when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the driver as 20-year-old Yiriel Cintron of Marlborough and 16-year-old Brandon Amiot of Lebanon as the passenger.

The Glastonbury Police Traffic Unit and Metro Traffic Services reconstruction team are investigating the crash. At this time, it's unknown why the vehicle left the road.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Agent Sue Jobes at 860-633-8301.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

