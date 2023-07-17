x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Glastonbury

2 killed, including teen, after vehicle collides with tree in Glastonbury: Police

Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, killing the driver and the passenger at the scene.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Two people were killed over the weekend after their vehicle collided with a tree in Glastonbury, police said. 

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Glastonbury police, fire, and EMS were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Manchester Road. 

When they arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle and its two occupants. Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Manchester Road when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the driver as 20-year-old Yiriel Cintron of Marlborough and 16-year-old Brandon Amiot of Lebanon as the passenger. 

The Glastonbury Police Traffic Unit and Metro Traffic Services reconstruction team are investigating the crash. At this time, it's unknown why the vehicle left the road. 

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Agent Sue Jobes at 860-633-8301.

Related Articles

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

More Videos

In Other News

Big Brothers Big Sisters hold toy drive

Before You Leave, Check This Out