x
Glastonbury

Glastonbury woman struck multiple times in the head with a hatchet, wife arrested: police

Police said the victim was struck over the head "several times" with the weapon and suffered serious injuries.

A Glastonbury woman was charged with attempted murder after police said she allegedly struck her wife several times with a hatchet. 

Police were called to the home around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on the report of a domestic violence incident. According to police, 58-year-old Lori Lee had struck her wife over the head several times with a hatchet, causing serious injury. 

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries, police said.

Lee was charged with criminal attempted murder, assault in the first degree, and disorderly conduct. 

Lee was held on a $500,000 bond. 

