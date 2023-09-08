Glastonbury police say former officer is person of interest in burglaries

The Connecticut State Police have been called to assist in the investigation.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Glastonbury police are investigating a recent burglary and a former officer is being called a person of interest.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that during the course of a burglary investigation, they were alerted to the possibility that a former Glastonbury police officer could be connected to the crime.

Because the case involved multiple jurisdictions, police have enlisted the aid of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Crimes unit to assist in the investigation.

Police said that they value their relationship with the community they serve and have worked hard to build their trust. Police said that they hold their staff to a high standard and demand that they perform their duty with honor and integrity. They said they were fully cooperating with the State police investigation and any breech of the public trust is unacceptable anyone who violates the law will be held accountable.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.