J. Gilbert's named among top 100 most romantic restaurants in US: Report

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Looking for the most romantic restaurant in Connecticut for dinner with your valentine? Look no further than Glastonbury.

J. Gilbert's Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood on 185 Glastonbury Blvd. has been named among the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in 2022, according to a report from OpenTable.

OpenTable collected dining reviews on its platform throughout 2021 to create the list. Restaurants were considered based on overall diner rating, "user klout," total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. They said the restaurants listed make it easy for diners to connect and make great memories.

J. Gilbert's OpenTable webpage shows it has earned an average of 4.8 out of 5-star reviews from users. User feedback has also helped them earn Choice List badges for Best Service in Connecticut and Most Booked in Connecticut. They are also loved for Steak in Connecticut and the Tri-State area.

The Glastonbury restaurant was the only Connecticut establishment that made the list. Click here for a full list.

