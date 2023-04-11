Windsor Locks man guilty of child exploitation; Victimized teens on Snapchat

McKenney was posing as a high school student on Snapchat under the username “keepingupg,” and eventually enticed the victim into sexual activity.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Windsor Locks man has pled guilty to child exploitation charges after he victimized teens on Snapchat according to officials.

Officials said Justin McKenney, 29, formerly of Windsor Locks, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hartford federal court to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life, and one count of receipt of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced in New Haven on July 11.

Officials said that in October 2021, Glastonbury Police began investigating the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl by an individual she met on Snapchat. They discovered McKenney, posing as a high school student and using the Snapchat username “keeping up,” began communicating with the minor victim in September 2021, and he subsequently enticed her to engage in sexual activity. In pleading guilty, McKenney also admitted that he received child pornography from three other minor females between the ages of 13 and 17.

McKenney has been detained since his arrest on March 17, 2022.

This prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation.

To report cases of child exploitation, click here.

