Happenings around downtown Hartford this weekend

The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz, Connecticon, and Riverfront Food Truck festival all happening this weekend

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Areas of Bushnell park are being serenaded with the sound of jazz. The Hartford Jazz festival is back bringing people in to feel the beat.

Families can enjoy a weekend of music and food in downtown Hartford.

“I’m very happy about it. It’s been a long time,” said Scott Pittman.

The jazz musical event kicks off Hartford's Summer in the City series, festivals taking place in Hartford this summer into early fall.

“You know Hartford has it. We’ve got to remember that. It’s a beautiful thing too,”said Gwarddyak.

Before you head to the jazz festival, you can pick up food at the Riverfront Food Truck festival too.

The event has been going on for more than 20 years bringing in a variety of food trucks like Soulfully Vegan for the first time.

“The support that we have gotten in Connecticut has been outstanding. So this is our first year with a bigger, better bus. We’re just so happy that we’re getting so much noise,” said owner, Allison Vaughan.

From the food truck festival, there’s also Connecticon, running all the way through the weekend, celebrating all things pop culture.

There are a lot of festivals to enjoy this weekend. This jazz festival ends on Sunday.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.