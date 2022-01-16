Hartford building could become museum for Black Civil War regiment

The city-owned building also would be converted into subsidized housing for low-income veterans.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A vacant building in Hartford could become a museum honoring Connecticut's Black Civil War regiment. An Army veteran is spearheading a project to raise $35 million to tell the story of the 29th Regiment Connecticut Infantry, the first Union soldiers to enter the defeated city of Richmond.

The city-owned building, the former McCook Hospital, also would be converted into subsidized housing for low-income veterans. Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal has offered to help the group with the federal funding process.

City officials say a thorough environmental assessment must be performed before the project can go forward.

While it was a working hospital, McCook was one of the closest to the scene of the Hartford Circus fire in July, 1944. Many of the injured were taken to McCook that day.

