Hartford driving conditions worsen as snow continues

Snow-covered roads are expected to make for a slow commute on Tuesday morning so many cities like Hartford have issued a parking ban.

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — Snowy weather is in Connecticut after a winter lull. Many people have been waiting for this moment all season.

Sound the alarm, the winter snowstorm people have been waiting for is upon us.

“I’m kind of upset that we haven’t had as many. I do love the snow,” said Anthony Lewis.

Four to eight inches of snow are possible across the state and people are prepared.

The weekly grocery store run looked different for Lewis.

“There’s a lot of limited stock in there. Really not a lot of produce so I think it’s because of the weather a lot of people are stocking up,” said Lewis.

“You can keep your car in the blue light lots until 8 p.m. tomorrow. You have to be out of the school lots by 3 p.m. tomorrow,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

This also means no school for students.

“I get a day off and I get to play in it,” said Erin Keefe.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News.

