Hartford demonstrators rally for abortion access

HARTFORD, Conn. — Rallies continue in Connecticut following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade last week. Abortion rights advocates rallied outside of Hartford City Hall Monday evening.

“This to me is such a human rights issue,” Audra King from Hartford said.

Abortion is legal in Connecticut, but Ivelisse Correa with BLM860, one of several groups hosting the rally, is concerned for future policies depending on who has political control.

“Our wombs should not be subject to the political whims of whoever is in power and in Connecticut, we are not safe,” Correa said. "I, myself, did have to go through a lifesaving procedure back in 2010, which involved an abortion for child I really did want. It’s no one’s business why you get an abortion but an abortion did save my life.”

Abortion rights were codified into state statutes back in the 90s.

“I can guarantee you it’s going to stay the law in the state of Connecticut right here and that’s something you can count on," Gov. Ned Lamont, (D) Connecticut, said.

16-year-old Mckenna Clemons from Vernon wonders what that will look like for her generation.

“As a young person, this decision that SCOTUS made could impact my whole life,” she said. “I’m concerned if Bob Stefanowski wins the governor’s race.”

FOX61 brought the question to Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski, taking on Democrat incumbent Ned Lamont in the Connecticut governor’s race.

Stefanowski said he supports a woman’s right to choose.

“I think Connecticut’s law is appropriate with respect to that and I’ll continue to enforce it," he said.

He also told FOX61 he supports banning late-term abortions and notifying parents of women under 16 who seek an abortion.

Connecticut lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year that protects people from other states who come to Connecticut seeking abortions and abortion providers from other states’ bans. The new law goes into effect Friday.

