Hartford restaurant keeps doors open during severe weather

HARTFORD, Conn — For those that started their engines and faced the frigid temps—businesses like the "J Restaurant|Bar" were standing by to bring the heat.

"Every time there's a major snowstorm or weather event, we always open up," said Jordan Dikegoros, Owner of J Restaurant Bar.

He said they've been at Washington St. in Hartford for 52 years, and no matter what, customers, especially frontline workers, are their top priority.

"When there are power outages, we're open. When there are snowstorms, we're here," said Dikegoros. "If they're working across the street at the children's hospital, the Hartford Hospital, we're here to take care of them."

He explained that their location comes with a responsibility.

"You know if we were in the suburbs, there would be nobody around, but being across from two hospitals, you've got to take that into consideration in your businesses model," Dikegoros explained.

It's also near Trinity College, and for many students in the area, having a restaurant open during winter weather was vital.

"We just got to school and haven't even had time to go to the grocery stores yet, but we're thankful for places like J Bar that is open, and we walked here through the storm," said Isabelle Yonce, who a junior at Trinity College.

Her twin sister, Caroline Yonce, agreed.

"I'm very grateful that a place like J Bar was opened during the bomb cyclone. So we all get some nice food and relax and enjoy each other," said Caroline.

Dikegoros said while they may be one of the few places with their doors open during severe weather, the community helps keep them open.

"It's good to see the appreciation we get from people and the smiles on their faces when they go 'really you're here for us?' Like yeah," said Dikegoros.

