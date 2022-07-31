4 injured in Hartford shooting: Police

Hartford Police responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting where they found a 19-year-old and two women in their twenties with injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people were sent to an area hospital after a Hartford shooting Sunday evening.

At around 6:44 p.m., Hartford Police responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a woman in her twenties with a gunshot wound. Police said she was alert and conscious on the scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. She is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police said two other women 19-year-old and 20-year-old were located with graze wound type of injuries. They were also transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A man in his 30s arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds while police were on the scene. Police said the man is alert, conscious and has been listed in stable condition.

There is no additional information available at this time.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

