1 dead after stabbing in Hartford, police investigating

HARTFORD, Conn. — One person was killed in a reported stabbing early Sunday in Hartford, police said.

Police said they responded around 4 a.m. to Elliott Street for a report of a person bleeding. Officers on-scene and an emergency medical crew found the person, identified as 43-year-old Elvin Rivera, with visible stab wounds.

Rivera was taken to Hartford Hospital after emergency services arrived on scene. Despite the efforts of the medical crew and police officers to provide life-saving measures, Rivera passed away from his injuries around 11:10 a.m., police said.

Police said they are investigating this incident as a homicide, and no information was given on a suspect at this time.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions is leading the investigation and asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

