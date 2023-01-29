1 person in critical condition after Hartford shooting

Officers arrived at St. Francis Hospital around 12:45 a.m. for a report of a patient with gunshot wounds and in need of emergency surgery, police said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — One person was left in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Sunday, police said.

No details have been revealed about the injured person except that they are in critical condition. The location of the shooting has also not been released to the public at this time.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the incident.

