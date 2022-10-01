Bloomfield police investigating circumstances of 14-year-old being shot

The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the leg and was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in Bloomfield on Saturday.

Police said that officers responded to 40 Tyler Street on the complaint of a gunshot wound. The initial caller said it was an accidental discharge. When officers got to the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim on the front porch of the house. The home was secured and a sweep was done by the police.

Two additional juvenile males were located in the home. The juveniles on the scene said a male wearing all black came into the home, shot the 14-year-old and left. They did not provide any more detail.

The 14-year-old with the gunshot wound was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for treatment by ambulance for a non-life threatening injury.

The Bloomfield Police Detective Unit responded and has begun investigating the incident. Anyone with any relevant information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Department.

