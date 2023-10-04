16-year-old boy shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Hartford on Wednesday night.
Hartford police said officers responded at 9:48 p.m. to the area of 46 Henry Street on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, a victim was found. The sixteen-year-old male was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to Connecticut Children's by EMS.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
