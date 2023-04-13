19-year-old woman hospitalized after being shot in Hartford

Police said the woman is conscious and alert.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 19-year-old woman was hospitalized on Thursday night after being shot in Hartford's North End.

Hartford police said at 8:45 p.m., patrol officers went to the area of 32 Vineland Terrace on a ShotSpotter notification. While officers were investigating, a victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was alert and conscious upon arrival at the hospital.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

