2 charged with murder in Hartford beating death

The victim, Antonio Tosasdo-Lopez was found Tuesday morning assaulted and later died of his injuries at Hartford Hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two Hartford men have been arrested in the beating death of a man Tuesday morning, according to police.

Both 32-year-old Jaquan Devon Davis and 35-year-old Colin Campbell were charged with murder, criminal liability/murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both are being held on a $1.5 million bond.

The victim, 38-year-old Hartford resident Antonio Tosado-Lopez, was found assaulted Tuesday just before 2 a.m. on Park Street. He was rushed to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said investigators gathered evidence in the area including video surveillance footage from C4 cameras on the street and other private security cameras.

The video made it clear that the man was a victim of an assault, Boisvert said.

Campbell and Davis were detained by police Tuesday afternoon after police found the suspect vehicle within hours of the assault. As police recovered the vehicle, police identified both Davis and Campbell as suspects in the homicide.

The death occurred in one of the city's busiest business districts.

In May, Javier Hernandez-Jiminian, was killed at 493 Park Street. Joseph Rodriguez has been charged in that case. Jahziel Phillips-Ray, 23, was killed earlier this month at 1429 Park Street. Police called him a suspect in an attempted carjacking. Two days later, Andre Gaston, 24, was killed just off Park Street in an alleged drug deal.

