2 officers hospitalized after cruiser-involved collision in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two officers have been hospitalized after a cruiser-involved collision in Hartford on Wednesday night.

Hartford police officials said that a cruiser was involved in a motor vehicle accident and that two officers were transported to a nearby hospital.

Their condition is not known nor if there was any criminal intent.

The crash appears to have occurred near Asylum and Cogswell Streets. Police have cordoned off an several blocks. People are urged to avoid the area.

