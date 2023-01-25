2 teenagers found shot suffering non-life threatening injuries in Hartford

The two 16-year-old boys were found in the area of Garden street at Homestead Avenue.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two 16-year-olds were found shot in the area of Garden Street at Homestead Avenue suffering non-life threatening injuries in Hartford Wedneday night, according to police.

Police said at approximately 7:54 p.m., officers responded to the area of Garden Street at Homestead Avenue on a citizen report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a victim, a 16-year-old male, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Moments later, officers found a second victim, a 16-year-old male nearby. He was also suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

It is unknown the correlation between the two boys being shot and their proximity to one another at this time.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

