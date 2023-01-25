x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford

2 teenagers found shot suffering non-life threatening injuries in Hartford

The two 16-year-old boys were found in the area of Garden street at Homestead Avenue.

More Videos

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two 16-year-olds were found shot in the area of Garden Street at Homestead Avenue suffering non-life threatening injuries in Hartford Wedneday night, according to police. 

Police said at approximately 7:54 p.m., officers responded to the area of Garden Street at Homestead Avenue on a citizen report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a victim, a 16-year-old male, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Moments later, officers found a second victim, a 16-year-old male nearby. He was also suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. 

It is unknown the correlation between the two boys being shot and their proximity to one another at this time.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Before You Leave, Check This Out