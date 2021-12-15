2-alarm fire displaces three Hartford families from New Britain Avenue home

Officials say the fire was on the third floor and extended into the attic and second floor.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple families have been displaced after Hartford firefighters responded to a second alarm fire at a three-story home on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of New Britain Avenue at around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a fire at a three-family home. The second alarm was called at 4 p.m. Firefighters say the fire was on the third floor, and then extended into the attic and second floor.

Occupants of the first and second floors were taken out of the home safely. The third-floor occupants were not home at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

The home in the Behind the Rocks neighborhood has been deemed uninhabitable and is being boarded up, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the three families that were displaced. The Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

