3 shootings in Hartford leave 4 people injured: Police

One person is in critical condition and three people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after three separate shooting incidents, police said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is in critical condition and three people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after three separate shooting incidents in Hartford on Christmas morning, police said.

Police said they first responded around 1 a.m. to 179 Allyn St for a report of a gunshot victim. A man in his 30s was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was later transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Around 4:30 a.m., police said they also responded to a report of two victims struck by gunfire on 93 Chadwick St. A man and woman, both in their 30s, were found at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital.



Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Nine minutes later, police were called to Hartford Hospital after a report of a man in his 30s showed up with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the man is currently in critical condition.

It is unclear if any of these incidents are related as no further information was made available.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating these incidents and anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.