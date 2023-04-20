12-year-old girl killed in Hartford drive-by shooting, 3 other victims injured: Police

Police said the three male victims were most likely the intended targets of the shooting, and the girl sitting in a parked car, was caught in the crossfire.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 12-year-old girl who was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Hartford has died, police confirmed Friday morning. Three other people were also injured in the shooting.

Hartford police say officers responded to a shot spotter activation at 8:42 p.m. on Huntington St. for several rounds of gunfire. When they got there they found two victims.

One victim was an 18-year-old man with serious injuries.

The second victim was a 12-year-old girl, who was identified as Secret Pierce of Hartford. She was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at 7 a.m. Friday.

Police said she was sitting in a car and most likely had nothing to do with the shooting. They also believe she was the only one in the car. Her mother has been notified.

Two other male victims, a 16-year-old and a 23-year-old, walked into Saint Francis Hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. They are in stable condition.

Police say some city surveillance footage was captured of the vehicle going north on Huntington St. when gunfire erupted and police are looking to identify the car. There is no description of the car, but police said they'll be "all hands on deck" to find it.

Police believe the three males standing on the sidewalk were the intended targets of the drive-by shooting, and the girl was caught in the crossfire.

Police said they also don't know how many shooters were involved.

The State Inspector is on the scene investigating and the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division is doing door-to-door canvassing of the area to search for more evidence.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.