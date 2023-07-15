x
Hartford

4 people shot in Hartford: Police

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the shooting happened on Maple Ave.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Four people have been shot in Hartford on Saturday evening. 

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the shooting happened at 541 Maple Avenue. The incident is listed as a homicide. 

There is no information on any suspects in this incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

---

----

