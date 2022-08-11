Hartford police arrest 5 people after police pursuit ending in Manchester

The pursuit started after a police vehicle heard shots fired coming from a stolen vehicle.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people have been arrested after a police pursuit that began in Hartford and ended in Manchester Thursday evening.

Hartford police said at 5:55 pm., Hartford police detectives in the area of Broad Street heard shots fired. The detectives saw the shots were coming from a white Honda Passport which was later found to be stolen out of Meriden. The detectives followed the Passport and it went onto I-84 West.

Several other units responded and tried to stop the Passport but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began. The Passport went down I-84 into Farmington then exited and re-entered on I-84 East. The pursuit continued into Manchester where the Passport stopped, according to police.

After a foot chase with police, 5 individuals were taken into custody. Nobody was injured.

During the pursuit, a gunshot victim, a female in her 30s, arrived at an area hospital for treatment but her injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

The area of Elm St. from Hall St. to Pine St. is currently closed due to the large police presence from the investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.