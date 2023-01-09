Advocates raise discrimination concerns about Hartford's new flood compensation program

“We're looking for some justice in this process, and we don't see it,” said civil rights & environmental attorney Cynthia Jennings.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford residents impacted by flood damage can now apply for a piece of the city’s new flood compensation relief fund, but just as this program is getting off the ground, some people are concerned those who need this assistance the most won’t get it.

Advocates are worried some residents will be disqualified from this $5 million program for issues like unpaid taxes or parking tickets. They’re also concerned this funding is not being directed toward those they said need it the most, but state officials said that’s not the case.

“Day one, the rollout is not looking very good,” said community activist Bridgitte Prince.

Prince said she received a call from a Hartford resident Friday afternoon. The woman went to the Blue Hills Civic Association to apply for the city’s flood compensation program but found the door locked.

“Our concerns are realities because if you spent weeks announcing this program, and announcing this date, at 1:20 in the afternoon the doors should have been unlocked,” Prince said.

Prince and Jennings are some of the few advocates raising concerns about the new flooding assistance fund.

Just days before Friday’s launch date, the NAACP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund sent a letter to state Comptroller Sean Scanlon and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The NAACP wrote, “Hartford’s prior financial assistance programs may have unfairly excluded residents of color from participating.”

They requested the comptroller not include certain requirements in the new flood assistance program – such as paying outstanding parking tickets or property taxes – in order to be eligible for the funds.

Scanlon said he didn’t.

“I certainly did not proactively put a policy on that that would impact people who may be behind on their taxes or who may, you know, owe some money,” he said.

Scanlon added the program is open to all Hartford residents and businesses with flood damage.

“You had damage and that damage, you know, should be something that you're compensated for, regardless of what other liabilities that you may have,” he said. “That's not the point of this program. That's not the state law and therefore that's not what we're going to be doing here.”

Advocates said they also want this money exclusively focused on the North End, which has historically been the most impacted.

Scanlon said while the law makes anyone in Hartford eligible for this funding, his office is putting the emphasis on north Hartford. He says those who apply for funding, will hear back about their application in 30 days.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

